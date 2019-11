NANCY SIAME, Parliament

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has been admonished by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini for using insulting language against Kanchibiya Member of Parliament (MP) Martin Malama (PF).

Mr Mwiimbu, who is Monze Central MP, was compelled to apologise for his unparliamentary conduct.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/