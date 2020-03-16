Speaker cautions MPs over false statements

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini says untrue and malicious statements have the potential to cause irreparable damage on the persona of a Member of Parliament (MP) targeted.

Dr Matibini has cautioned MPs from making statements on the floor of the House which contain information that is not factual, verifiable and substantiated.

"I therefore urge you, members, to ensure that statements made on the floor of the House are factual, verifiable and substantiated in compliance with