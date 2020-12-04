‘Speak with one voice to make impact’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

PEOPLE with disabilities need a united voice for them to have an impact in politics, church and women movements, Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga has advised.

Ms Mulenga says Government will continue to create a conducive environment for the disabled to participate in political, social and economic issues.

She said this during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities yesterday.

This year’s theme is: ‘Building back better: Towards a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 Zambia.’

"As persons with disabilities, you need to fight for your political rights, among others. To do that, you need to have one voice regardless of