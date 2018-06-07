Speak positively about Zambia

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya has appealed to Zambians to speak positively about the country to attract more foreign direct investment to stimulate economic growth.Standard Chartered Bank has projected that Zambia’s economy is poised to grow by eight percent in 2020 from the 4.1 growth recorded in 2017 because of sound fiscal policies.

Also, Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited reported yesterday that economic conditions are stable and have signalled an overall improvement in the health of the private sector as a result of strong market conditions.