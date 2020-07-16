Spar gives exit notice

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SPAR chain store is winding up its operations in Zambia and has requested suppliers to submit outstanding invoices to enable the company to reconcile the accounts.

The stores due to be closed are situated at Arcades, Crossroads, Downtown, Foxdale and Northrise malls, Mumbwa road and Twin Palm.

In a memo, Spar Zambia chief financial officer Peter Phiri told suppliers to submit final statements on outstanding invoices by July 21 this year.

"We are winding up operations of our corporate stores (Arcades, Crossroads, Downtown, Foxdale, Northrise, Mumbwa road and Twin Palm) and