Spain to sample Zambia’s tourism

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is expected to showcase its tourism and trade potential at the forthcoming Spanish International Tourism and Trade Fair (Feria International de Tourismo FITUR) in Madrid, Spain.

The Zambian Mission in France, working with Zambia Tourism Agency, will be exhibiting at this international fair from January 17 to 21, 2018 as part of the efforts to showcase the country’s tourism products and services as well as tapping into the Spanish market.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary for press at the mission in France and United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Yande Musonda.

Commenting on the development, Zambia's Ambassador to France Humphrey Chibanda said Zambia will ensure that it puts up a competitive stand as the country seeks to attract new international tourists from new…