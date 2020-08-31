Soya beans supply on market dwindles

KALONDE NYATI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

SUPPLY of soya beans will reduce as stocks held by farmers have dwindled and this will result in the price of soya meal increasing from the current US$460, an agricultural commodity researcher has said.

Nkandu Mwenge said stocks have reduced as most soya beans farmers have sold the commodity to crushers and traders.

In an interview on Friday, Mr Mwenge said feed producers and oil crushers have bought the commodity.

"Soya meal is trading at US$460 per tonne with some crushers selling at US$400, stating they are trading at export parity into Kenya. The supply is high between April and May but by June, supply begins to reduce. It is even worse beyond June especially that very little is coming from