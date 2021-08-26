Soweto tomato price rises to K230

NKOLE MULAMBIA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

PRICES of tomatoes in Lusaka have skyrocketed with a box selling at K230 from K120 at Soweto market.

But the situation in Kitwe, Ndola and Chipata is different with prices fetching between K80 and K180.

A survey conducted by the Daily Mail on Tuesday revealed that a box of tomatoes was selling at K230 while Mtendere market had a shortage of the commodity.

Most farmers and traders attributed the low supply of the commodity to challenges faced in growing the crop such as change in weather pattern and cost of inputs.

A trader Harriet Phiri said she is buying a box of tomatoes at K230 at Soweto market from between K120 and K130 in June and CLICK TO READ MORE