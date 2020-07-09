Sow love not hatred

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

BOOING of national leaders should be condemned by all well-meaning citizens because it is disrespectful even in a democratic country like Zambia and it cannot be justified.

And Government has questioned why opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has not advised his members against misbehaviour.

House of Chiefs chairperson Chief Kaputa said the booing of President Edgar Lungu is a sign that political leaders have not taught their cadres values of respect and discipline.

Chief Kaputa said political parties are like homes where values of respect and responsibility are supposed to be inculcated in children.

“What happened in Monze is not right. It is dangerous to sow bad seed because if you sow one seed of maize, you reap a cob of maize.

“If you sow hatred, you reap more hatred. So, these leaders should sow seeds of love so that if at all they came into CLICK TO READ MORE