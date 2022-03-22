Southern, Western farmers embrace livestock integrating farming

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THIRTY communities in Southern and Western provinces are practising livestock- integrating farming in a bid to improve yields, Grassroots Trust founder Rolf Shenton has said.

Mr Shenton said farmers in various communities are being encouraged to work together as they restore their land by practicing sustainable grazing practices.

He said the Zambian population is increasing, resulting in more demand for food, hence the need for effective livestock-integrating farming.

Mr Shenton said in an interview recently that practicing effective livestock management will prevent biodiversity loss and over-grazing of land.

He said the principle of restoring land using effective livestock management is promoting communal grazing management.

Mr Shenton said instead of allowing farmers have