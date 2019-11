NANCY SIAME and CATHERINE MUMBA, Kalomo

IN AN effort to prevent damage to infrastructure and property by floods, Government has commissioned the first ever climate-resilient gravel road which will connect Southern and Central provinces.

The 247.5-kilometre Kalomo- Dundumwezi-Ngoma-Itezhi Tezhi road, which has been built at US$20.9 million, will also be a shorter route to Lusaka and Western provinces.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/