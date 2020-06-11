South distributes mealie-meal

CATHERINE MUMBA, MELODY MUPETA

Choma, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has distributed 3,000 bags of mealie-meal to 36 boarding schools in Southern Province, with a caution to head teachers against diverting the commodity.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba says the maize meal is meant to lessen the burden placed on some schools to feed learners whose parents’ incomes have been affected by COVID-19.

Mr Liomba said this on Tuesday when he flagged off distribution of 3,240 bags of mealie-meal to the schools.

“We realise that some of the schools, because of this COVID-19, could have found a bit of a challenge to organise some money from learners because they are coming from hard times,” said Mr Liomba.

Each school is scheduled to receive 1,000 bags of mealie-meal