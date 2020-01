CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

SOME agro-dealers in Southern Province have allegedly closed their shops after making farmers swipe for inputs which they did not collect under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

The agro-dealers have reportedly been capitalising on farmers’ ignorance to entice them to swipe and ask them to collect the inputs later but when they go back, they find the shops closed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/