South African Airways returns

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AFTER suspending operations for 18 months due to coronavirus, South African Airways yesterday relaunched its flights to Zambia with Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali pledging continued investment in the aviation sector to improve customer experience. Mr Tayali said Government wants to ensure infrastructure in the aviation industry is developed to enhance social and economic development. He expressed happiness that South African Airways has resumed operations to Zambia. Zambia recorded the first two cases of COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. Mr Tayali is glad that the airline has the most frequent flights to Zambia through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). “However, we would like you to extend your services to other international airports such as Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula,” he said.

And South African Ambassador to Zambia George Twala said the launch signifies the strategic importance of Zambia to South Africa. Mr Twala said South Africa is proud of its foot-prints in Zambia through South African Airways. And South African Airways country manager Vincent Mupwaya said the airline should start