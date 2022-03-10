South Africa opt out of Chipolopolo friendly in Paris

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’S preparations for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers have suffered an early setback after South Africa and Guinea pulled out of the two friendly matches that were scheduled to be played in Paris, France, during the upcoming international window.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga announced a fortnight ago that the Chipolopolo would play South Africa and Guinea in Paris later this month as part of the country’s preparations for the Africa Cup qualifiers.

However, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) announced on their website on Tuesday that Bafana Bafana will only play Guinea and France, with no mention of Zambia.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named a 29-member squad to face Guinea on March 25 and France four days later in Paris. Zambia was scheduled to play South Africa on March 25 and Guinea four days later.

Reports from Football House are that with Bafana Bafana and Guinea playing against each other, FAZ is looking