South Africa ends Zambia COSAFA title hopes

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SOUTH AFRICA 2 ZAMBIA 1

ZAMBIA were yesterday reduced to fighting for a bronze medal at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championship after succumbing to rivals South Africa in a semi-final match at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis, Mauritius.

South Africa will face Uganda, who crushed Botswana 12-0 in an early kick-off, in the final tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/