Sotambe shares stories from lockdown

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THE recently held Sotambe Filmmaking Bootcamp attracted 16 participants from Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana who were all eager to learn and share ideas from the comforts of their homes.

The bootcamp, which is in its fourth edition, is an initiative of the Sotambe Film Institute (SFI), and is usually a four-days intensive and rigorous course of training in filmmaking and happens every Easter holiday.

It is guided by the method of learning by doing and aims at stimulating the real life situations of a filmmaker.

But due to the global coronavirus pandemic and safety measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus by coming up with guidelines to minimise social gatherings, the bootcamp was held online under the theme ‘Stories From The Lockdown’.

The Boot Camp – Quarantine version, which ended on Wednesday, has been described as “a really amazing experience” by the facilitator Berret Mwenda.

“Colleagues from the Southern African region can share not only their experience of how they have been handling the CLICK TO READ MORE