Sort out erection problem, couple advised

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE loss of virility has dashed a man’s hopes of maintaining a polygamous marriage, accusing his first wife of using charms to prevent him from performing when he is with the second wife.

Siloka Liyandama, of house number L111, told the Livingstone A1 Local Court that he has not had an erection for three years because of his first wife Royness Siyaleka.

This was in a case in which Liyandama was sued by his wife, Siyaleka, of house number G175 Libuyu Township, for marriage reconciliation.

The couple got married in 2006. The court heard that Liyandama was charged K1,500 as dowry but only