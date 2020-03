CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A FARMER accused of smuggling 15 Ethiopians into Zambia stopped attending court sittings and sent his relative to deliver a certificate of his death to a magistrate, it has been heard.

The court heard that at the time 60-year-old Steven Sikazwe sent a relative to deliver his death certificate to court, he had jumped bail and fled from Lusaka to Nakonde.