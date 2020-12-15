Sondashi Formula in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A DRIVER who used to work for Sondashi Formula 2000 Limited, producers of the Sondashi Formula AIDS treatment, has been sued for allegedly illegally producing and selling the patented medicine.

Sondashi Formula 2000 Limited owner Lugwig Sondashi has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him an order which will compel Henry Banda to stop selling the concoction because he owns a patent to it [medicine].

A patent is a form of intellectual property which gives its owner the legal right to exclude others from making, using or selling an invention for a limited period.

Dr Sondashi has further asked the court to declare that Mr Banda, of Lilayi in Chilanga, infringed on his duly protected patent and CLICK TO READ MORE