Son demands justice for mum’s death in priest’s house

STEVEN MVULA, MONICA KAYOMBO

Lusaka

POLICE have opened an inquiry into the case a single mother of Lusaka’s Garden House died in a house of a Catholic priest in Kaunda Square.

And with the Catholic Church indefinitely suspending Father Ringford Mwelwa, in whose house the woman allegedly died, her children have demanded justice.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that Monica Mulenga, 43, died around 22:00 hours in Fr Mwelwa’s house in Kaunda Square Stage II about two weeks ago.

Ms Katongo said the matter was reported to police, who picked Ms Mulenga's body from the priest's home and