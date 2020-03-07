Something for children

Author: Maliya Mzyece Sililo

Title: Misozi Ndi Kalumbu Pa Mthuthuthu

Genre: Children fiction

Publisher: SOTRANE

Page: 13

LUSAKA – Oral tradition storyteller stylist and Ngoma Award winner 2019 for Most Outstanding Creative Writer in the female category Maliya Mzyece Sililo is a teacher and fiction writer of rare talent. However, the specialty of writing for children as a genre, presents its own demands and tenets to deftly engage for most writers.

Maliya’s recent children’s book, Misozi ndi Kalumbu pa Mthuthuthu is an immensely interesting tale of young friends showing each other concern while overcoming obstacles and hurdles. And a young reader has a lot to learn from it.

The story is set in an unknown location, though the illustrations openly take the reader to a village or rural locale – going by the thatched huts depicted skillfully to excite the young reader's eye. This young tale is told in ChiChewa or what most call Chinyanja