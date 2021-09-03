Something fishy

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) has over 1,500 suspicious transaction (STR) cases currently being investigated and has assured the nation of its commitment to curbing any illicit transaction. FIC director general Mary Chirwa says the institution will continue executing its duties diligently in a bid to curb financial crimes. There have been reports of suspicious transactions with prominent businessmen, among them Valden Findlay, who recently had his accounts frozen after he allegedly attempted to transfer funds to an offshore account. During an appearance on BBC on Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema said there are some people still trying to transfer money out of the country. “I can assure you that the President is not speaking from without,” Ms Chirwa said. “We have been properly briefed by all our institutions and, indeed, there are wrong matters that we have continuously been dealing with and you will see the results as the courts proceed to look at the matters.” Ms Chirwa disclosed in an interview yesterday that FIC has over 1,500 suspicious transactions, which have to be verified before they are disseminated to various law enforcement agencies for further probing. She said the reporting agencies the institution relies on CLICK TO READ MORE