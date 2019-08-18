Something cooking in Lagos

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AHEAD of the Chivas Experience concert slated for August 31 at the Levy Mall car park, headliner of the event Chef 187 is collaborating on two new songs with Nigerian artistes Skales and Mr. P (P-Square).

The two renowned Nigerian artistes are expected to open for Chef 187 at the event, making him the first Zambian artiste to headline an international event.

Organised by GoodLife Events, the show is sponsored by Chivas Regal which is using the partnership to elevate local talents and to foster relationships with African and international acts.

GoodLife Events manager Shawn Kabemba told the Weekend Mail that the song Chef featured Skales has already been given the title of Coordinate while the one with Mr P is yet to be titled.