Some things haven’t changed

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 1 KANSANSHI 1

DURING the enforced break, Zesco United coach George Lwandamina may have talked about the traditional order being re-established at the top of the log once the season resumes, but it will certainly not be with yesterday’s display by the champions.

The result showed that nothing much has changed about the champions as they are the same wobbly side that was turning up before the league was halted in March.

Presented with an opportunity to move second on the log, Zesco flattered to deceive and eventually settled for a draw after coming from behind against relegation battlers Kansanshi Dynamos in the late kick-off of the double-header.

The draw moved them to 43 points, level with Nkana but having played a game more while Kansanshi remain a place above the relegation zone after moving to 26 points, level with Buildcon, who have an inferior goal difference and earlier drew 1-all with visiting Power Dynamos at the