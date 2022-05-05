Some scribes paid to slander – HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged journalists on politicians’ payroll to slander others through false reports to reform because such conduct is unprofessional and abuse of the media freedom that his government has created. The head of State said Government is aware of some journalists being paid by politicians to injure other people through publication of falsehoods about innocent citizens. During a media conference yesterday in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, Mr Hichilema said with the liberal operating environment his government has created for the media, there should be professional and factual reporting. Having been a victim of slander by his opponents when he was an opposition political leader which used to injure him and his family, President Hichilema will not allow others to experience what he went through. “We can’t conduct ourselves as we wish without regard for others. Facts should guide us. Many people believed that I was a freemason, that I was a satanist, just 10 months ago. And that if I am elected, I will be swallowing you all one by one. “One day, my wife asked me if I turned into something else at night that she didn’t know about,” he said. The head of State said fake news should be curtailed to protect citizens. His administration is a friend of the media and he wants this friendship to be used to improve the media sector.

"The country is in need of media contribution. It will be difficult to improve conditions of service in the media if the economy is not doing well," Mr Hichilema said. The President said Government will not stand in the way of the media but will work with journalists to advance their profession. "With the freedom, some are creating headlines based on