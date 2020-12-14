Some Nkana cheer after overrunning Eagles

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 3 EAGLES 1

THE build-up to this game was not without drama, with caretaker coach Kaunda Simonda openly suggesting that Nkana lack quality to successfully navigate through the season.

Those remarks took club president Joseph Silwamba aback. After all, all the players that the club has recently signed were at the recommendation of the technical bench.

But yesterday’s performance against Green Eagles suggested that, with some tactical nous, Nkana are capable of producing the results. This was by far the best performance Nkana have given throughout this season.

"By scoring three goals, it is a plus for us and I think this is where we can start from," Simonda said. "We prepared for this game and