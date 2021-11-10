Some life to dead rubber

SOCCER REVIEW, By KELVIN KACHINGWE

A MATCH, in which nothing is really at stake, should be a tough sell particularly if it involves Mauritania.

But either way, we have to make some money. In any case, football is big business. That is perhaps why, despite this weekend’s game against Mauritania being a dead rubber, we have thought it fit to call up our prized assets from Europe – Patson Daka (Leicester City), Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Fashion Sakala (Rangers). I don’t know what they are coming to do – there’s really nothing to play for. Obviously, having failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and already out of the Qatar World Cup race, we have no other immediate engagements. With that, we cannot argue that we are preparing for anything else. But I suspect the only way we can get 30,000 fans inside Heroes Stadium is by having Daka and company in attendance. But in terms of their long term careers, I don’t think we are doing our players any favours. If we really want them to establish themselves at their respective clubs, we should have excused them from these dead rubbers during this international break. I can argue here and now that Daka would benefit from training with Leicester and Brendan Rogers during this break than he would playing competitively for Zambia under Beston Chambeshi in his caretaker role. The same can be said about Mwepu training under Graham Potter. And Fashion under Steven Gerrard. In retrospect, we are much wiser. We had an opportunity to try out our players and avoid the stage where we are before the World Cup qualifiers started, but we opted to bungle the chance. Instead of calling these players for the friendly against Senegal in June, we opted not to call them up. The explanation was that we wanted to give them room to complete their moves. We made it look like being in Senegal would have prevented Daka and Mwepu from signing from Austrian side RB Salzburg. The last time I checked, these are players who are represented by Frederick Kanoute’s agency. I have every reason to believe the agents are capable of doing a professional job on behalf of our boys. If we had started moulding our team back then, perhaps, just maybe perhaps, we would not be where we are – out of the World Cup race with two games to spare. But of course we are learning all the time. And for the Mauritania game, there’s something to learn particularly for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). You see, a decade ago, Mauritania – a desert nation of slightly over four million people – was one of the worst ranked teams in the world. In that regard, they were in the league of Turks and Caicos Islands (I guess you will struggle finding that on the map). Yet, they were able to feature at the last Africa Cup of Nations, where it must be said again, we failed to qualify. Whichever way you look at it, that’s a remarkable story right there. But what did they do? They made a lot of interventions under the Mauritanian FA head Ahmed Yahya. For a start, they implemented an impressive footballing infrastructure which included artificial pitches. Despite the small population, Mauritania was able to boast of nearly 600 clubs and 65,000 registered players, partly funded by FIFA money. He also appointed a technical director and national team coach, all for the long-term. At first, there was only one national division but that was expanded to two and there were competitions at Under-19, under-17 and under-15 levels. The result was that within a few years, Mauritania, which had never won any of its 33 matches between November 1995 and November 2003 and was banned by CAF for failing to fulfil fixtures, was able to qualify for CHAN and the big one, AFCON. Perhaps, there is a lesson there for our football heads. For comments, kkachingwe@daily-mail.co.zm or dekatchk@gmail.com