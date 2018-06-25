Some Chongwe farmers will need relief food

CATHERINE MUMBA

ABOUT 30 percent of farmers in Chongwe will need relief maize to carry them through to the next harvesting season because their crops were badly affected by the dry spell last rainy season.

A dry spell hit some parts of the country at the beginning of the 2017/2018 farming season.

Chongwe District Commissioner Frazier Musonda said in an interview yesterday that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is preparing relief maize for the affected farmers.

“The dry spell affected quite a number of farmers in Chongwe district and especially those in Kanakantapa where the soil is sandy,” he said.

Mr Musonda said because of the dry spell, the maize harvest in Chongwe is not as good as it