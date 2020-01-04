Some Adventist love

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ADVENT HOPE, a contemporary gospel group, ‘abandoned’ the stage and went to share the love of God to children at the University Teaching Hospital’s Cancer Diseases Hospital during the current festive season.

Since the first attribute of love is giving, the all-male member group gave out over 30 packs of hampers worth K4, 000 to patients at the hospital before treating them to some therapeutic accapella hymns.

The goodies included toys, juice, bathing soap, sugar, diapers, disinfectants, among other groceries to recuperating toddlers at the children’s cancer wing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/