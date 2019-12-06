Somalia mission advises Zambia on peace

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Mogadishu, Somalia

ZAMBIANS have been advised to nurture the peace the country has enjoyed since independence in 1964 because once lost, it will be difficult to restore and progress as a nation.

And the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has commended Zambia and Seirra Leone for the two countries’ efforts to ensure peace is restored in that country, which suffered a civil war in 1991.

Special Representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM Francisco Madeira said Zambians should never take peace for granted CLICK TO READ MORE