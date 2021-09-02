Solwezi Council collects K63 million in six months

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

SOLWEZI Municipal Council has collected over K63 million from January to June this year from the business community compared to K49 million last year. The local authority has experienced a rise in revenue due to the new valuation roll for all properties in the North-Western Province capital. Assistant public relations manager Esther Chirwa said the main revenue sources are local taxes, levies, licences, permits, Government grants, fees and charges. "In the year 2020, Solwezi Municipal Council collected a substantial amount of K48,816,788. As at June 2021, the council has collected K63,753,711," Ms Chirwa said in an interview recently. She said the council's revenue target varies every year hence