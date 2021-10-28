Soliciting farmers, mothers, children welfare in next budget

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH women make up the largest proportion of small-scale farmers and provide about 70 percent of the labour in the agriculture sector, they still lack necessary resources. According to Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL), resources such as adequate labour support, finance, markets, storage communication and transport infrastructure, including processing technologies, are required to pursue successful and profitable agri-businesses. It is for this reason that the Zambia National Women’s Lobby is calling for a 10 percent allocation in the 2022 national budget for the agriculture sector, particularly targeting small and medium-scale farmers. ZNWL information officer Victoria Phiri said the allocation will promote women’s participation in the production of cash crops as a way of supporting their participation in commercial farming. Ms Phiri said this will also facilitate women’s participation and inclusion in co-operatives and farmer groups through providing support for formation, financing, infrastructure and services. She added that the organisation also expects an allocation of at least three percent of the total national budget to public water, hygiene and sanitation services, especially in rural areas. Ms Phiri highlighted that education, vocation and skills development play a critical role in the socio-economic development of women as they provide opportunities for employment, poverty reduction, productivity and personal growth. She, however, said the sector is still facing challenges, particularly in terms of financing. “The education sector witnessed a reduction from K13.2 billion in 2019 to K13.1 billion in 2020. This has negatively affected the provision of quality teaching materials such as books, desks and other necessary teaching aids. Secondly, the teacher-pupil ratio has remained high, characterised by over-populated classrooms,” she said. Ms Phiri also added that poverty has remained high among women living in rural areas, hence the need for an increased allocation of resources towards the adoption of a national development model anchored on the principles of equity, broad-based growth and redistribution.

National Women in Politics Platform (NWIPP) hopes that the budget will have a CLICK TO READ MORE