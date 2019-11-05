Solemn farewell at Chingwele

MARGARET CHISANGA, ISAAC PHIRI

Lusaka

YOUNG widows wailed inconsolably as the coffins were being laid into the ground at Lusaka’s Chingwele cemetery. Friends and family members stood by solemnly, unable to utter any words to dry the pouring tears.

The truth is that not a single person in the crowd could find the right words to console widows who had just lost husbands in an accident that had laid bare how fragile life is.

On Friday, October 25, a day after the country celebrated its 54th independence anniversary, a tragedy struck the usually bustiling township of Matero, when 8 lives were claimed in the most unlikely manner.

On that Friday evening, around 19:00hrs, Elias Chikwenda, adriver of an inter-link truck registration number ATB 3214, belonging to BHL of Ndola, lost control as he tried to avoid being hit by another truck that was reversing on Lumumba Road from PUMA filling station near Buseko market.

The inter-link truck hit into a Corolla that had been packed nearby, before hitting into a street lighting pole. And then the real tragedy struck as the truck plunged into a nearby bar where patrons were watching a live football game. Eight people died on the spot.

Mr Chikwenda, 34, who is from Kabwe, suffered a fractured left arm and