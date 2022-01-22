Sole ZIALE graduate admitted to Bar

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

HLEZIPE Halwiindi, the only student who passed the latest Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) legal practitioners qualifying examination, has been admitted to the bar and has wished her colleagues who will re-sit for the exam all the best. She was the only law scholar who cleared the final ZIALE examination while 394 others will have to re-sit the test. Being the only one who cleared the tough test, Hlezipe automatically emerged best student in the legal practitioners qualifying examination held between September 20 and October 4, last year. Yesterday, the Musa Dudhia and Company intern was the only lawyer in her intake to be admitted to the bar at the Supreme Court grounds. She described the procession as intimate while wishing her former classmates well as they re-sit for the examination, widely known to be very tough. “Just relieved that it is done, preparations and the whole procedure, everything dying down and continuing with life, hopefully out of the media. I am ultimately happy,” the University of Zambia Bachelor of Laws degree holder, said. When asked for her word to students who will be re-sitting for the test, Hlezipe said: “All the best is pretty much all I can say. I have interacted with so many of them and I know that there are so many hardworking people that are there and I wish them all the best,” Her mother, Catherine, is excited that her last born daughter has achieved her goal of becoming a lawyer. “She is a committed girl, she loves reading. She is a girl who is intelligent and focused on CLICK TO READ MORE