DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

RUNNER Sydney Siame is not happy to so far be the only qualifier to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be held in the same city as the 1964 ones where the country entered as Northern Rhodesia and exited as Zambia after gaining independence.

Siame, who won gold at the African Games in Morocco last year, believes there is still time for more athletes to qualify.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/