Soldiers should remain apolitical

IN ANY country, armed forces play a critical role in the maintenance of peace and protection of sovereignty.

In Zambia the mandate of armed forces is well set out in the Constitution and the Defence Act. Article 192 (2) of the Constitution, in particular, provides that “the defence forces shall preserve and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic from both external and internal aggression, as well as ensure the sustenance of peace and security for all citizens, their property and national assets.” Further, the defence and security wings are mandated to uphold the interest and values of democracy, transparency, accountability and good governance. It is, therefore, indisputable that armed forces are one of the major pillars that hold society together without which lawlessness will set in. Given their critical role to maintain peace and provide security to all citizens, armed forces are expected to uphold high professional ethos and remain apolitical at all times. It is, therefore, of great concern that the August 12 elections apparently almost divided the military. Zambia Army Commander Dennis Alibuzwi has revealed that the military was almost divided on political lines prior to the general elections. “We cannot afford to have officers divided on political lines and that is why we are here to give correct direction to our troops so that they can have an understanding that ours is a noble career,” he said.

Certainly Zambia cannot afford to have a divided army. Divisions of any kind could plunge the country into chaos or indeed armed conflict. If the army is divided, how then can it keep internal and external enemies at bay? It is said a house divided by itself cannot stand. If the army is divided, it means it cannot stand and it also follows that it cannot effectively execute its mandate. This leaves the country’s security porous and vulnerable to both internal and external aggression. This is why armed forces such as the army are expected to uphold professionalism and remain apolitical. Theirs is a noble calling to serve the country regardless of the government in power. As rightly noted by the commander, the Zambia Army has a clear mandate to protect the republican President, constitution and citizens. This is what men and women in uniform should preoccupy themselves with, not politics. Now that elections are over, men and women in uniform need to re-align their mind-set to professionalism. There is need for officers to be cautious of the fact that they need to remain loyal to the country and the government of the day. They must understand that the nature of their jobs, like civil servants, does not permit them to engage in politics no matter the circumstances. They have the right to vote, but they certainly cannot have any role in active politics. Engaging in politics has potential to compromise their role of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and this should never be entertained. It is good that the army command is working to ensure mindset change among officers in view of the divisions perceived during elections. “We put preservation of the sovereignty of this nation as a prime task that requires no negotiations and, therefore, we want to heal the past divisions that have been noticed in the army where we almost got divided on political lines,” Maj Gen Alibuzwi said. Indeed there is need to re-unite the army for this is the only way it can forge ahead to serve the country effectively and diligently. It is also expected that those in higher rungs will lead by example by upholding professionalism and remaining apolitical. The President is very keen on this. He is on record calling for professionalism among men and women in uniform. Upholding professionalism is the only way for armed forces to serve the country better. Whatever the temptation, men and women in uniform should always remain apolitical.