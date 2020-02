CHISHALA MUSONDA and KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

‘THE country is under siege but I am in control,” declared President Edgar Lungu last night when he ordered the deployment of the army to stop the gassing of citizens.

In a terse and strong statement at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport yesterday, the President said Government will not succumb to lawlessness.