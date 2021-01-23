Soldier jailed for torture

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) lieutenant who used to burn her 11-year-old niece with boiling water and heated kitchen utensils has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Lusaka senior resident magistrate Ntandose Chabala said she had to impose a custodial sentence on Mildred Luwaile, 34, to send a strong warning to people who physically abuse children under their care.

Magistrate Chabala also considered the aggravating circumstances in that the girl, who is daughter of Luwaile’s sister, had a fresh wound on her knee when she was testifying in court.

The juvenile also had 30 old burns inflicted on her by Luwaile, who was charged with assault on a child.

On March 25, 2018, Luwaile assaulted a child below the age of 16, who was under her care, and occasioned actual bodily harm on her.