‘Soldier indecently assaulted girl, 10’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl yesterday narrated in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court how she was indecently assaulted by a soldier.

Themba Msimuko, 38, a soldier of house number LCA 209 in Apollo Military Camp in Lusaka West, is charged with indecently assaulting a child under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for trial before magistrate Alice Walusiku, the juvenile told the court that on February 2 this year, Msimuko called her to help him put clothes on the line.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/