Solar cookers: Panacea for deforestation

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

PAUL Shawa, an environmental expert, decries Zambia’s growing dependence on charcoal and how this is degrading the environment and creating an energy crisis for posterity.

Mr Shawa says Government needs to regulate the consumption of wood fuel for the sake of future generations who, like the current generation, will need the environment to enjoy sustainable development.

The current power deficit has exacerbated the harvesting of forests to produce wood fuel.

What do charcoal producers, environmentalists and politicians think about this?

Nonde Bwalya, a resident of Chalala in Lusaka, does not like what he is seeing. Oftentimes when he goes back to his village in Matumbo, Chinsali district, he encounters more bare patches of land than green forests that used to cover the area.