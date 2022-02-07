Sofa thief given one year jail sentence

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 23-YEAR-OLD street adult of Ndola has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a sofa in Kabushi Township.

Lameck Mwanawanwa, of no fixed abode, was convicted and sentenced for one count of theft. On January 17 this year, Mwanawanwa stole one sofa worth K900 belonging to Vincent Maluba, 30, a businessman of Ndola's Kabushi Township. When the matter came up before senior resident magistrate Peggy Banda for judgment, it was revealed that on the material day, Maluba checked for the sofa behind his house where it was being kept and discovered that it was missing. It is believed that in the same morning, Maluba started off for work and met Mwanawanwa along the road while carrying the sofa and reported him to Masala Police Station. In mitigation, Mwanawanwa, who asked for forgiveness from the court, said he was not going to repeat the offence. "I have sugar [diabetes] which I always suffer from, then I also do not have parents because they abandoned me when I was very young," Mwanawanwa said. Magistrate Banda said she had considered the mitigation and that Mwanawanwa is a first offender who is entitled to leniency. "I have therefore sentenced you to one year imprisonment with hard labour from