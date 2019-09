CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

A 41-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka will spend the rest of his life in a correctional facility for sodomising his five-year-old nephew, leaving him traumatised.

This was after a judge sentenced Victor Mulungwe to life imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his nephew.

This is in a case Mulungwe, an accountant at Betty Farm in Lusaka West, was