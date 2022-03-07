Society must shine light on successful women

TOMORROW, Zambia will join the rest of the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day (IWD).

IWD was set aside as a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women.

This day has been commemorated under different themes to depict successes and challenges women have continued to score or face.

This year’s IWD will be commemorated under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, and call for climate action for women, by women.

Over the years, women in Zambia have continued to score several successes in many sectors.

There are hundreds of Zambian women who have made it in various sectors ranging from agriculture, business, economics, education to politics.

However, most of the successful women have tended to keep the achievement story to themselves.

Failure to do so has consequences as the upcoming generation has nobody to look up to or indeed literature to refer to.

So, sharing achievements with fellow women is critical to inspire others.

That is why Vice-President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango says the older generation of successful women should embrace the younger ones who are growing up in today’s challenging environment.

Mrs Mutale-Nalumango says older women should pass on the mantle and virtues such as hard work, discipline, focus, and courage which a 21st century Zambian young woman should embrace.

The Vice-President highlighted the need for women to remind one another that possibilities do exist even today by shining a light on those that have re-defined the meaning of success in our time.

Mrs Mutale-Nalumango is right: society must celebrate women who are courageous, who demonstrate ingenuity, have vision and mission with which they have overcome barriers in life.

There is need for those who have achieved to consider mentoring the younger generation so that there is continuity in terms of success stories for the good of the nation.

Mentoring entails propping and psyching up people to manage their own learning in order that they may maximise their potential, develop their skills, improve their performance and become the person they want to be.

Academically, students who have mentors have higher chances of excelling. Mentors share their wisdom and experiences.

Even in Christianity, mentorship is also vital to raise disciples.

The Bible testifies that Jesus Christ mentored the 12 (John 13:1)—to know Him (and, through Him, to know the Father) and to represent God’s love in the world.

Jesus reminded His disciples that “servants are not greater than their master”, and He washed their feet.

It is therefore vital that women unite and support each other, be the sister’s keeper, and should always be willing to hold each other’s hands.

There are various ways and means in which Zambian women can help one another.

This country has a number of platforms to help women to be each other’s keeper provided there is willingness to hold each other’s hands.

There are some school alumni that are doing very well by giving back to the schools where they went to. Beyond material donations, they mentor girl children in schools while providing scholarships.

Successful businesswomen, economists, medics, those in agriculture, defence and security can also stimulate interest in the girl child as part of embracing the younger ones who are growing up in today’s challenging environment.

That girl child in Kaputa, Shangombo, Chama, Chavuma, Vubwi, and Munyumbwe needs role models to believe in themselves.