Social media disrespect worries Wina

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS, especially politicians, should respect one another if the country is to sustain its history of peace and unity it is renowned for globally. In her first media interaction following the Patriotic Front (PF)’s defeat in the August 12 general election, former Vice-President Inonge Wina says there is diminishing mutual respect among citizens who demonise one another on social media platforms. Mrs Wina was speaking to journalists at State House during the 57th Independence Day investiture ceremony. This year’s anniversary was under the theme: ‘Celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development.’ “Peace and unity rides on a number of issues: one – respect for each other. We need to respect one another. We need not to demonise others politically, like what I have seen around,” Mrs Wina said. Asked how best Zambians can foster peace and unity, especially after the tense general election, Mrs Wina stressed the need for respect among citizens and institutions of governance. “We need to know that we are all members of this land. There is nowhere else I can go to claim a piece of land in America, Japan or anywhere, no! This is my land. “Peace is cardinal and we should carry it all along, starting with the elders like us, all the way to the youths. Respect for elders and respect for CLICK TO READ MORE