Social media breaks 63,000 marriages

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SOCIAL media addiction is ruining thousands of marriages every year, with over 62,000 couples divorcing within four years.

Parliament heard yesterday that 62,798 couples divorced between 2016 and 2019, mostly as a result of social media abuse leading to breakdown in communication between husband and wife.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said married couples were granted divorce during the period under review, with local courts presiding over 61,463 cases.

Mr Lubinda said this during the question for oral answer session in response to Lufubu Member of Parliament (MP) Gift Chiyalika (UPND) on divorce petitions granted between 2016 and 2019.

"There are more divorce cases in local courts than