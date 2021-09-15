So why did the boat sink?

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

IT WAS a defeat of titanic proportion, but didn’t anyone within the former ruling party – Patriotic Front (PF) – spot the iceberg?

A month after PF lost the elections to United Party for National Development (UPND) by about one million votes, I asked two presidential campaign managers what really went wrong.

“When you are voted out you must know that people are not happy with the way you were doing things,” says Mwimba Malama, who is one of the founding members of the party, and served as Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

For Mr Malama, the writing was on the wall that PF would face a tough election.

“We spoke where the platform allowed us to speak. It was now up to the topmost to listen to what we were saying,” he says.

Mr Malama thinks the major factor that led to the defeat was the economy, where many people had grown despondent with the general economic malaise over the years.

"We lost the elections because we didn't listen as a party," he says, "we thought putting up infrastructure across the