So, who is a child?

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

VISION Zambia Initiative (VZI) has called on Parliament to champion the harmonisation of statutory and customary laws on the definition of a child to curb child marriages in the country.

VZI executive director Namutula Sindila said statutory and customary laws are in conflict on who a child is, making the fight against child marriage a toll order.

“The statutory law states that a person above 18 is allowed to get married while customary law allows a child as young as 16 to get married,” observed Ms Sindila in an interview.

She said Parliament should consider engaging the House of Chiefs, with help from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), to come to a common agreement with traditional

leaders that a person below the age of 18 is a child.

Ms Sindila said the harmonisation of laws will go a long way in reducing early marriages, especially in rural areas.

Child marriages are rife in Zambia, in some cases driven by age-old traditions, which are, however, being slowly outlawed. CLICK