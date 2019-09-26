So, who blocked Hichilema?

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday allegedly blocked by police from donating mealie meal in Soloboni Township in Kafue.

But Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri said in an interview yesterday that officers were in Kafue on routine duties.

In a statement, UPND deputy press secretary to Mr Hichilema, Brian Mwiinga said the opposition leader wanted to get facts on the hunger situation in the area and donate mealie meal to the residents. CLICK TO READ MORE