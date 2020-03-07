So, which side thunders most?

MARGARET CHISANGA, Victoria Falls

FOR two countries that claim to be Siamese twins, its people sure can banter back and forth, never quite agreeing on anything.

But this can be understood, as the two countries — Zambia and Zimbabwe — have way too much in common with the most significant being claim to being home to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the mighty Victoria Falls or Mosi-O-Tunya, the name I soon realise the Zimbabweans prefer to use in their advertising.

Journalistic duty requires that I attend the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. But as is common with most relationships between siblings, and in this case Siamese twins, I have a few ulterior motives.

Top on my list is to convince every delegate at the conference that the Zambian side offers the best view of the Victoria Fallshttp://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/